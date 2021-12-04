44°F
Las Vegas weekend to stay warm before front cools valley next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on ...
A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. Above average December temperatures are again forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An entire fall of warm weather will drop back closer to normal in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

But not before another sunny and warm weekend in Las Vegas.

The Saturday forecast high is 70 with a 72 expected on Sunday. Both days should have light winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

After an expected high near 69 on Monday, a cold front will move in from the north Monday night into Tuesday, dropping the Tuesday high to about 63 before slightly cooler highs later in the week.

The weather service said it is confident temperatures will cool to the normal range, but not as confident and unclear about the chances for precipitation.

There is a chance of showers Thursday and Friday as a second front moves through the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

