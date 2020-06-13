Las Vegas winds to calm a bit, high to drop 10 degrees

A high temperature in the low 90s is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday. Strong winds felt Friday will moderate a bit.

Winds in Las Vegas will moderate a bit while the high temperature should be near 92 on Saturday, June 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds and temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to diminish Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a high of 92, down 10 degrees from Friday’s high at McCarran International Airport.

Winds that gusted as high as 32 mph around 5 a.m. Saturday will be a steady 13-18 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph possible.

“The winds won’t be as strong as we had on Friday, but they will diminish some in the late morning before picking right back up and will stay pretty strong until after sunset,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The winds are trailing a system that moved north out of the valley after causing several hours of gusty conditions most of Friday.

Sunday will see a high near 96 with winds of 5-8 mph.

“By Monday we will be back to the low triple digits for much of the week,” Boucher said.

Red flag warning

Highs winds, low humidity and dry ground conditions have prompted the weather service to issue a red flag warning for northwest Arizona and southwest Utah from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Winds could reach 40 mph, according to the warning.

Arizona has had some wildfires in recent days, including some near Tucson and one not far from Flagstaff, Boucher said.

