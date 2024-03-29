Lee Canyon gets a foot of snow for Easter; valley gets rain & chill

Moisture remains possible on Sunday forecast with a morning low dropping to around 42.

Up to a foot of snow is forecast for Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains on Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Lee Canyon Resort received 15 inches of snow in 24 hours ending the afternoon of Thursday, March 15, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Mother Nature is delivering another weekend winter punch despite April being just hours away.

Lee Canyon logged about 11 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon and was expecting another 2-4 inches during the evening. The resort has 204 inches for the year.

Rainfall covered all parts of the valley from west to east by Saturday at 9 p.m. Goodsprings at six-tenths of an inch topped all locations. Nearly four-tenths fell near Mount Charleston. Most parts of the valley received around a tenth of an inch or a bit less, according to Regional Flood Control gauges.

The temperature in the central valley reached 61 about 1 p.m. Saturday and before falling to 50 at 3:25 p.m. By 7:30 it was 46 and on its way to a Sunday low around 42.

Winds gusted to 31 mph at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday morning, but subsided during the afternoon.

Las Vegas Valley

Showers were a 30 percent probability Saturday night and Sunday.

The high will be around 62, more than a dozen degrees below normal. Winds could gust to 21 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday night.

A sunny sky should return on Monday.

Lake Mead

A high near 74 is expected Friday, but windy conditions will prevail. Showers are a 60 to 70 percent probability Saturday before conditions clear Sunday with a high near 62. Showers are a 20 percent chance on Saturday evening.

Showers are possible Monday when a high around 67 is forecast. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

