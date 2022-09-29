84°F
Light rain falls across south, east parts of valley

Rain has cleared in this week's forecast
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 29, 2022 - 10:03 am
FILE - Men fish near a boat sticking up along the shoreline in Government Wash which is now sur ...
FILE - Men fish near a boat sticking up along the shoreline in Government Wash which is now surrounded by plants at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, near Boulder City. The lake's surface was at 1,045.05 feet as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, a rise of 4.30 feet from its summer low of 1,040.75 feet on July 27, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Light rain fell on Mountain’s Edge and the east side of Las Vegas early Thursday, a development that was not in the National Weather Service forecast.

Morning winds were to be 8 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph. The afternoon high should be near 97.

A Friday morning low near 74 is expected before rising to 96. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Saturday through Tuesday should bring highs right around 94, say the meteorologists.

Some of Wednesday’s rainfall totals included .79 of an inch at the Flamingo Wash at Nellis Boulevard, .47 south of Spring Valley, .39 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, .31 at Lone Mountain Park in the northwest, .24 near UNLV and .31 near Caesars Palace on the Strip. A majority of rain gauges recorded from .04 to .08 on an inch.

Lake Mead still rising

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,045.05 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a rise of 4.30 feet from the summer low of 1,040.75 feet on July 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
