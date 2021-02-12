Light rain falls in central Las Vegas as 1st of 2 fronts moves through

Light rain was falling in central Las Vegas about Friday morning as the first of two cold fronts began to move through the valley.

Light rain was falling in central Las Vegas Friday morning as the first of two weekend cold fronts began to move through the valley.

The North Las Vegas Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain as of 9:45 a.m. while McCarran International Airport reported a trace.

“It will all be over within an hour,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said at 9:45 a.m.

Gusty wind conditions are expected after the front moves through, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Skies should clear for an afternoon high around 66. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Remember us talking about ☔ yesterday? Might need it tomorrow morning! We're expecting a front to come through in the morning and it could gen up some showers across the Valley! Won't last long though, will things all quiet by the afternoon. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/uAatgPkHOh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 12, 2021

A second front will arrive Saturday with another 30% chance of rain. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph, making for a potentially raw day.

Winds could make travel hazardous in the region.

“Winds may gust up to 60 mph on Interstate 15 and 40 on Saturday,” weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “Friday and Sunday will be better days to travel.”

Las Vegas will have a Saturday high around 65.

Winds will decrease a bit on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. The high should be about 62.

