Las Vegas Weather

Light rain falls in central Las Vegas as 1st of 2 fronts moves through

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 5:19 am
 
Updated February 12, 2021 - 9:50 am
Mary Areh and Tony Areh, of Atlanta, walk north on the Las Vegas Strip while it rains on Friday ...
Mary Areh and Tony Areh, of Atlanta, walk north on the Las Vegas Strip while it rains on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A bicyclist wears a garbage bag to stay dry from the rain while traveling south on the Las Vega ...
A bicyclist wears a garbage bag to stay dry from the rain while traveling south on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Mary Areh and Tony Areh, of Atlanta, walk north on the Las Vegas Strip while it rains on Friday ...
Mary Areh and Tony Areh, of Atlanta, walk north on the Las Vegas Strip while it rains on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Light rain was falling in central Las Vegas Friday morning as the first of two weekend cold fronts began to move through the valley.

The North Las Vegas Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain as of 9:45 a.m. while McCarran International Airport reported a trace.

“It will all be over within an hour,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said at 9:45 a.m.

Gusty wind conditions are expected after the front moves through, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Skies should clear for an afternoon high around 66. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

A second front will arrive Saturday with another 30% chance of rain. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph, making for a potentially raw day.

Winds could make travel hazardous in the region.

“Winds may gust up to 60 mph on Interstate 15 and 40 on Saturday,” weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “Friday and Sunday will be better days to travel.”

Las Vegas will have a Saturday high around 65.

Winds will decrease a bit on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. The high should be about 62.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
