Low pressure will make a windy, sunny weekend in Las Vegas

Two low pressure areas will create a sunny and windy weekend for Las Vegas Valley residents after a mild Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Friday, April 3, 2020, will be mild with a predicted high of 73 before gusty winds increase Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Friday’s high is forecast to be near 73 with light and variable winds.

Conditions will change Saturday when the first low pressure area will boost winds from 5-10 mph in the morning to 13-18 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph, said meteorologist Kate Guillet.

Skies will be sunny and the predicted high Saturday is 79 and the overnight low will be about 55.

“Winds will be a bit higher on Sunday,” Guillet said, noting steady winds of 14-21 mph could bring gusts up to 30 mph.

The Sunday high temperature should be around 76 with an overnight low of 54.

“The trough (low pressure) will be hanging around the desert southwest pretty much all week, bringing chances for rain,” Guillet said.

There is a 20% chance of scattered showers starting Monday afternoon. The odds of rain Tuesday through Thursday range from 40 to 50%.

