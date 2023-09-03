89°F
Las Vegas Weather

Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
A vehicle makes a wake taller than itself while traveling down South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Clark County Fire Department official searches for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood channel Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Traffic moves through flash flooding down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A building is flooded above its door frame on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Adrian Green removes debris from storm drains with his neighbors and an NDOT employee on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tim Williams, a neighborhood resident, removes debris from a storm drain on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The intersection of Westcliff Drive and South Lorenzi Street is seen from the Bonanza Trail near U.S. 95 on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A suspected drowning was reported near the intersection. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A drainage area on the Bonanza Trail near Westcliff Drive and South Lorenzi Street near U.S. 95 on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A suspected drowning was reported near the intersection. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A vehicle passes through flood waters at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Traffic navigates flood waters at West Sunset Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A vehicle passes through flood waters at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A vehicle is stranded in flash flood waters near the intersection of West Pyle Avenue and South Jones Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Clark County Fire Department official climbs down a ladder to search for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood channel Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Cars drive through flood water on South Andover Street on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists watch flash flood waters as they pass through East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Flash flooding spills over the sidewalk and into a parking lot while traffic plows through the water on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Pedestrians stop to watch flash flooding at the intersection East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Duck Creek rages with water from recent rainfall near Jack in the Box at East Russell Road on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water floods into the street near a Circle K gas station at 5485 E. Tropicana Ave. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue is flooded while a pedestrian waits to cross the street on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Pedestrians walk through flooded sidewalks on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cones are knocked over while a trailer drives through flash flooding at East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A motorcyclist makes way through flood waters on East Sahara Avenue at South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Traffic plows through flash flooding at East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Duck Creek floods from recent rainfall near Jack in the Box at East Russell Road on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flood waters drowned roads across the Las Vegas Valley on Friday and Saturday after a monsoon storm brought heavy rain.

Many rain gauges from the Clark County Flood Control District recorded over 2 inches of rain across the valley between Friday and Saturday.

Las Vegas Fire Department said it responded to 24 swift water rescues Friday evening, and several streets closed Friday from flooding, including Jones Boulevard and Pyle Avenue, and Gillespie Road and Maulding Avenue near Warm Springs Road, Clark County said.

Much of the rain cleared out the Las Vegas sky by midnight Sunday, but some rain was possible Sunday evening.

