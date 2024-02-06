Most power restored on Mount Charleston; avalanche danger persists

The west side and central valley are getting the most precipitation Tuesday while an avalanche danger remains in the Spring Mountains.

This screen shot from video shows snow at the base area of Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

People walk in a light rain past a 2024 Super Bowl installation at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People buy new umbrellas during a light rain at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More rain and snow is forecast Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley although it might be more isolated showers rather than the “fire hose” that flowed in from Los Angeles on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

A record .37 of an inch of rain fell at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, eclipsing the Feb. 5 record of .33 of an inch that had stood since 1948.

An avalanche at Lee Canyon on Monday sent a police search and rescue team to the ski area outside Las Vegas after initial reports of people missing. Ultimately, the avalanche left no one missing, said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing and sales director.

Lee Canyon was closed Tuesday and may remain closed Wednesday. Crews were checking the ski slopes Tuesday to make sure nobody was unaccounted for.

Officials with Red Rock National Conservation Area on Tuesday morning advised that the opening of its Scenic Drive would be delayed until further notice due to flash flooding at Oak Creek.

Red Rock said its visitor center was open but the but the Scenic Drive would remain closed until further notice. “Reservations will be automatically refunded,” officials said on social media.

From @blmnv : Opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon today 2/6/24 is delayed until further notice due to flash flooding at Oak Creek. The Visitor Center is open but the Scenic Drive will remail closed until further notice. Reservations will be automatically refunded. pic.twitter.com/yyEKmJaUON — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, NV Energy said on social media Tuesday that more than 460 of its customers lost power in the Mount Charleston area as a result of the rough winter weather.

“Crews are working to access the area to assess damage and make repairs,” the utility said in a Facebook post. “Safety remains NV Energy’s top priority.”

At 1:15 p.m, NV Energy said in an email that most customers’ power had been restored. Customers who remain without power can report the outage to NV Energy and are encouraged to do so.

NV Energy crews have been patrolling the area all morning and will continue to do so as conditions allow them to access areas safely, the utility said.

So far, teams have not found lines or structures down. They have found snow accumulated on wires and have been addressing those issues.

A generator is staged and in place at the Retreat at Charleston Peak. Should there be another interruption to the power at the Retreat, the generator will be hooked up when conditions make it safe to do so.

“Our crews will continue to work through the afternoon and evening if it is safe,” NV Energy said. “The safety of our crew remains our top priority. Forecasts show additional weather tonight that will increase the hazardous conditions.

“Based on the weather conditions, we may have to make the difficult decision to shelter our employees until it is safe to resume work.

“We encourage residents to consider the same contingency plan,” the email stated.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, and there continues to be avalanche danger in the area.

Roads in the area remain closed to the public but are open to residents and first responders.

Tuesday forecast

“We still expect about a third of an inch over much of the valley on Tuesday,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “The mountains could get another 1-2 feet of snow.”

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, areas near Mount Charleston had received from three-quarters to four-tenths of an inch of precipitation since midnight. Areas along the 215 Beltway on the west valley had received around a quarter-inch with most other parts of the valley getting from .04 of an inch to two-tenths of an inch.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, again around a 70 percent chance.

Wednesday has a 40 percent chance of showers mainly before 4 p.m. The high should be near 55.

“We have a chance of showers all the way through Friday, but it shouldn’t bring much rain,” Gorelow said.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.