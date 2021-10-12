66°F
Mount Charleston sees first significant snowfall of the season — PHOTOS

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 5:20 am
 
Updated October 12, 2021 - 2:50 pm
Ava Parker, 2, of Las Vegas plays in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charlest ...
Ava Parker, 2, of Las Vegas plays in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Amy Parker of Las Vegas makes a snow angel in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount ...
Amy Parker of Las Vegas makes a snow angel in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ava Parker, 2, and her mom Amy of Las Vegas play in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on ...
Ava Parker, 2, and her mom Amy of Las Vegas play in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Rex Parker, his daughter Ava Parker, 2, and dog Luna sled in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee M ...
Rex Parker, his daughter Ava Parker, 2, and dog Luna sled in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Freshly fallen show in the Old Town neighborhood on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tue ...
Freshly fallen show in the Old Town neighborhood on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Beni Talley cleans snow off his car at his house in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest o ...
Beni Talley cleans snow off his car at his house in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A shuttle van sits stuck in the snow at the Lee Canyon ski area on Mount Charleston northwest o ...
A shuttle van sits stuck in the snow at the Lee Canyon ski area on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Freshly fallen show in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, ...
Freshly fallen show in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Dee Dee Hassen of Las Vegas walks her dog Ranger as Luna runs ahead in Upper Lee Meadows on Mou ...
Dee Dee Hassen of Las Vegas walks her dog Ranger as Luna runs ahead in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Garret Paus of Las Vegas puts tire chains on his car in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwes ...
Garret Paus of Las Vegas puts tire chains on his car in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sahara Las Vegas is largely dark during a partial power outage on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, around ...
Sahara Las Vegas is largely dark during a partial power outage on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Las Vegas Fire Department responds to reports of people trapped in an elevator during a pow ...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue respond to people trapped in an elevator during a power outage near West Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Workers prep gear in their van before starting to restore power during an outage at West Sahara ...
Workers prep gear in their van before starting to attempt to restore power during an outage at West Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests pass Las Vegas Metro vehicles responding to a partial power outage at Sahara Las Vegas o ...
Guests pass Las Vegas Metro vehicles responding to a partial power outage at Sahara Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests wait in the lobby during a partial power outage at Sahara Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 11, ...
Guests wait in the lobby during a partial power outage at Sahara Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sahara Las Vegas is largely dark during a partial power outage on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las ...
Sahara Las Vegas is largely dark during a partial power outage on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Parts of Mount Charleston saw up to 11 inches of snow Monday night, but the National Weather Service said the frosty weather isn’t expected to continue this week.

Meteorologist Brian Planz said the Las Vegas Ski & Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon recorded seven inches of snow, with higher elevation areas measuring 10 to 11 inches. But there’s no snow in the forecast for the mountains, and no more rain forecast for the valley.

Mount Charleston will see a high of 43 on Tuesday with breezy conditions with gusts as high as 37 mph. The wind will decrease from 19 to 24 mph to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. After an overnight low of 26. Mount Charleston will gradually warm up, with highs ranging from 47 degrees on Wednesday to 57 on Saturday and overnight lows hovering around 30.

Although not as windy as Monday, the Las Vegas Valley will see winds as high as 26 mph, with 40 mph gusts, and a high of 66 degrees on Tuesday. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

Thousands lost power late Monday as a result of the windstorm that lashed the valley with gusts of up to 60 mph.

After an overnight low of 47, the valley will see sunny conditions through Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows around 50. The weekend will see a warm up to 76 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday, into next week.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

