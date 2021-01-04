Near-record Las Vegas dry conditions to continue through week

Dry conditions that persisted through much of 2020 are continuing into the new year for the Las Vegas region.

The Monday forecast high is 61, about 4 degrees above normal. Sky conditions should be clear with light winds, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Similar conditions with daily highs in the low 60s and spotty high clouds are forecast for most of the week before a slight cooling trend next weekend.

“The weather will be pretty benign for the valley this week as the storm track stays to the north,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

🏜️ 2020 Precipitation Recap 2020 was quite dry across the Mojave Desert & southern Great Basin region. Most climate sites generally received about half their normal annual precipitation, most of which fell during the spring of 2020. #Climate #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/55xzyYpVOP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 3, 2021

In 2020, Mount Charleston had its third driest year on record, according to statistics released by the weather service.

A total of 12.6 inches of rain or snow fell at Mount Charleston, about half of its normal precipitation of 25.07 inches.

At McCarran International Airport, 2.35 inches of moisture was recorded, well below the normal of 4.19 inches.

“It was the 18th driest year at McCarran since we had some wet months in January, February and March last year,” Outler said.

