New year to start clear, chilly in Las Vegas

People watch fireworks during the New Year's celebration on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. High winds threatened to delay or cancel the midnight show, but it went off as planned.. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After a successful fireworks show at midnight to start the year, New Year’s Day will be clear and brisk with a high near 48 and northerly winds of 10 to 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight low is expected to drop to 29 at Harry Reid International Airport, meaning some spots in the valley will see lows closer to 25.

Sunday will see a high near 47, but winds should stay close to 5 mph. The overnight low will be about 31.

Daily highs should warm through the coming week, reaching 61 by Thursday.

There is no precipitation in the week’s forecast.

The airport, which is the official measuring station for the valley, recorded 1.86 inches of rain for 2021, a full 2.3 inches below the normal of 4.16 inches.

High winds Friday evening threatened to disrupt the annual fireworks show. Winds were around 30 mph at the airport around midnight, but Clark County Fire Department officials deemed conditions safe for the show, which has never been cancelled because of wind.

