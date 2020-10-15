North winds to help Las Vegas air; dry spell at 178 days

A northerly wind flow should allow Las Vegas sky conditions to clear a bit over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

A north-northeast wind flow should improve Las Vegas sky conditions starting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The Sheep Range to the north of Las Vegas is obscured in a view from the South Point area on Sept. 7, 2020. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A northerly wind flow should allow Las Vegas sky conditions to clear a bit over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoke from California wildfires that has created moderate pollution factor over several weeks may abate headed into the weekend.

“A north-northeasterly flow developing today and into tonight should keep the smoke pushing back and even offshore (to the Pacific Ocean) for the next couple of days,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Winds blowing back toward the valley are forecast for the weekend.

Above-average heat continues

The warm conditions will continue with a forecast Thursday high of 92, a good 10 degrees above normal.

The northerly flow may drop the highs into the upper 80s on Friday, but that won’t last long, Pierce said. “We’ll be back into the 90s for the weekend.”

Nearly half a year without rain

The record dry spell is in its 178th day on Thursday. The last measurable rain at McCarran International Airport was April 20.

With no rain expected for at least a week, the valley will reach a full six months without official precipitation.

Elevated fire danger

The Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead National Recreation area is under a red flag warning on Thursday.

“Winds along the river could reach gusts to 30 to 40 mph,” Pierce said. “It won’t take much if a spark starts something.”

Possible cooling

It’s possible the months of above-average high temperatures could see at least a temporary end in a little over a week.

“It’s a bit beyond the forecast period, but we are tracking conditions that could see some lows in the 50s or upper 40s with highs in the middle or upper 70s later next week,” Pierce said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.