One of hottest Las Vegas summers ever coming to end

One of the hottest summers in Las Vegas history appears to finally be at an end — almost.

One place to try and beat the heat of 2020 was Mount Charleston. Mary Felker and Herb Page finish their descent from Griffith Peak with black labrador and border collie mix Chaco on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. The couple said they came to Mount Charleston to escape the Las Vegas heat. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Tuesday’s forecast high of 97 is more than 10 degrees above normal.

“After today we will start seeing a decrease (in temperatures) pretty much every day through the weekend,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “There are no triple-digit highs in the seven-day forecast and it’s highly unlikely we would reach triple digits again.”

Wednesday’s high is expected to be near 96 with a forecast of 94 for Thursday, 89 for Friday and 85 on Saturday.

“A low pressure trough will come through late in the week and behind it will be cooler air and northerly winds so we’ll see temps in the low 80s for the weekend,” Guillet said.

The forecast high for Columbus Day, Oct. 12, is 79.

Nearly 100 days of 100 degrees

The summer of 2020 recorded 97 days with highs of 100 or more. The record is 100 days set in 1947.

The highest reading in 2020 was 114 degrees, reached on Aug. 18 and Sept. 6. That’s 3 degrees short of the Las Vegas record of 117.

Dry spell ongoing

The record spell without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport entered its 169th day on Tuesday. The last rainfall was April 20.

