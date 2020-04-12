Parts of Las Vegas see small hail, storms on Easter Sunday

Pea-sized hail fell on the west and southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Dark clouds form near South Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane in Las Vegas on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pea-sized hail fell in the west and southwest sides of the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Storms and showers were possible into the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Most of it is falling south of Charleston (Boulevard),” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “We’ll have continued showers and storms the rest of the day.”

As of 2:40 p.m., McCarran International Airport had received 0.10 inch of rain. National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen said at 3 p.m. that the highest amount of rainfall recorded was .31 inch on the west side of town.

One report of hail came from near West Sunset Road and South Durango Boulevard about 1:45 p.m.; the other was from the Summerlin area about the same time.

The early forecast called for a 50 percent chance of scattered rain later Easter Sunday.

“The chances are higher in the afternoon and evening for some scattered showers,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “We can’t rule out a thunderstorm, but it’s not very likely.”

Salmen said at 3 p.m. that storm clouds building over the Spring Mountain Range to the north could also bring rain showers to the north part of the valley. Storms are expected to last through the evening hours, Salmen said, before heading east of the valley in the overnight hours.

The high was expected to be about 74 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually clearing with a low around 54. Winds will be about 5-7 mph.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 72. Winds will be 5-9 mph.

The cooler weather will change slightly later in the week.

“We’ve been 3 to 5 degrees below the norm of 77 for highs and it will be that way for the first half of the week,” Varian said. “The second half of the week we’ll get back to normal or slightly above.”

