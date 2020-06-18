Pleasant Las Vegas Thursday forecast before heat builds

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will be slightly below normal Thursday with much lighter winds, says the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see a high near 95 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Tourists enjoy their meals in the outdoor dining area at Mon Ami Gabi restaurant on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will be slightly below normal Thursday with much lighter winds, says the National Weather Service.

A high of 95 is expected while northwest winds 6-10 mph early will become northeast in the afternoon.

An extended period of high pressure will settle into the area starting Friday when the high temperature is expected to reach 99.

Highs will rise through the weekend with a 103 on Saturday, 107 on Sunday and 110 projected for Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.