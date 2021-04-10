61°F
Plenty of sun, light winds make for warm Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2021 - 5:56 am
 
Sunny skies, a high near 88 and winds less than 10 mph are forecast on Saturday, April 10, 2021, for Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s Saturday with a sunny sky and light afternoon breezes in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 88 is expected after a pleasant 82 was registered Friday.

Sunday will have nearly identical conditions.

“We’ll have some clouds on Sunday, but otherwise it’s a warm and sunny weekend,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Monday will be about 10 degrees above normal with a high near 87.

Winds will kick up Tuesday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area.

“There will be some gusty winds up to 30 or 40 mph later Tuesday,” Boucher said.

Tuesday’s high will dip to 83 with a near normal high of 75 on Wednesday.

No rain is expected from the cool front. Las Vegas has received 0.84 inches of rain this year compared to the normal of 1,81 inches.

