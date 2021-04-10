Plenty of sun, light winds make for warm Las Vegas weekend

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s Saturday with a sunny sky and light afternoon breezes in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 88 is expected after a pleasant 82 was registered Friday.

Sunday will have nearly identical conditions.

With warmer temperatures expected today and Sunday, don’t forget to have extra water and wear sunscreen if you have outdoor plans! ☀️🧴🕶️💧 #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/3fuKNq6Oni — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 10, 2021

“We’ll have some clouds on Sunday, but otherwise it’s a warm and sunny weekend,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Monday will be about 10 degrees above normal with a high near 87.

Winds will kick up Tuesday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area.

“There will be some gusty winds up to 30 or 40 mph later Tuesday,” Boucher said.

Tuesday’s high will dip to 83 with a near normal high of 75 on Wednesday.

No rain is expected from the cool front. Las Vegas has received 0.84 inches of rain this year compared to the normal of 1,81 inches.

