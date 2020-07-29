Prolonged Las Vegas heat, even in mountains, will pose dangers

Even Mount Charleston, normally a respite from hot weather, will have excessive heat conditions through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in Kyle Canyon are expected to reach 90 degrees through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, according to the National Weather Service forecast. An excessive heat advisory is in place from Thursday, July 30, 2020, through Saturday.

It will be hot all over, even in the higher elevations of Mount Charleston, normally a respite from the heat of the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a combination of excessive heat watches and warnings that cover all of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, southeast California and parts of southwest Utah. They are effective from Thursday morning through Saturday evening.

Prolonged heat conditions — with highs around 110-115 and overnight lows about 85 — add to the danger of the situation, said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

🚨🥵 The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an excessive Heat Warning as temperatures are expected to flirt with records to finish out the week! Plan now to beat the heat! #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather #heat #HeatWarning pic.twitter.com/zL4reDA3kI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 28, 2020

“It will be very hot any way you twist it,” Boucher said. “And the compounding of the heat is something we factor in. With highs of 110 one day, perhaps 112 the next and 113 on the third day, it all adds up to take a toll on anybody who is outside,” he said.

The forecast high for Las Vegas is 110 for Wednesday. Winds will not be much of a factor.

Thursday will be very similar, but with a forecast high of 112.

Friday is likely to be the hottest day in the valley, Boucher said.

He said he expected a high of 110 on west side, 112 for McCarran International Airport, 113-114 for the east side, 115 for Henderson and perhaps 115-116 for Boulder City and Lake Mead.

Heat in mountains

Forecast high temperatures include 85 to 90 degrees in Kyle Canyon and 100 to 105 in Red Rock Canyon from Thursday through Saturday.

Such heat can catch hikers and visitors unaware, Boucher said.

“Lots of people go there to get out of the heat or to hike, but it will be very hot and sometimes that can lead to an even worse heat issue if they are not prepared,” he said.

High pressure over Colorado River Valley

Laughlin is expected to see a high of 120 on Friday, a single degree short of the record.

“The high pressure that is normally over the four corners area will be parked over the Colorado River Valley by Friday or Saturday,” Boucher said. “Laughlin will be only a degree or two below the high in Death Valley.”

