Rain dies out around Las Vegas, but threat remains

Heavy rain fell in a small area near Mount Charleston early Sunday afternoon and some dampened the Sheep Range before dissipating.

A flood watch runs through late Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy, but brief rain near Mount Charleston had dissipated as well as some rain over the Sheep Range.

As of 4:20 p.m., only sprinkles are showing on radar over the Las Vegas Valley.

More than an inch of rain fell earlier Sunday afternoon in the Spring Mountains.

“Heavy rain is ongoing with these storms,” a National Weather Service tweet said about 1 p.m. Sunday. “One gauge measured over 1” in the last hour. Expect flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.”

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of western Clark County until 345PM. Heavy rain is ongoing with these storms. One gauge measured over 1" in the last hour. Expect flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/fB9B0bkaSD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 14, 2022

A gauge named Harris Springs 2 showed 1.10 inches in the past six hours with .91 of that falling in the past two hours as of 2:15 p.m.

Another gauge just south of Mount Charleston shows .79 of an inch falling over four hours.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, heavy rain and flash flooding were all likely in the far northwest part of the valley. The warning lasted until 3:45 p.m.

As of 2:35 p.m., a heavy, but small cell, was dropping rain on the Sheep Range north of the valley.

As of 3:10 p.m., the cell over the Sheep Range fell apart. There are several storm cells over Lincoln County and the Nellis Air Force Base Range. The valley is clear of any major precipitation.

A flood watch for most of the Las Vegas region will continue through late Sunday, says the weather service.

The Flash Flood Watch for parts of southern NV, eastern San Bernardino County & western AZ has been extended thru Sunday. Storms with heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding will continue in most areas, with the highest threat in the Watch area #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/Fx9xBqFw92 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2022

“A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place through the weekend, leading to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall, especially during the afternoon and evening hours,” the advisory states. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Mohave County in northwest Arizona continues to receive the bulk of the monsoon action. On Sunday, 2.52 inches was recorded in six hours near Cave Creek, and 1.14 inches fell just north of Needles, California.

In Las Vegas, Sunday evening is listed as a 10 percent chance of precipitation before 11 p.m.

The Monday low will be near 82 before rising to about 99 in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monsoon activity remains a possibility each day into next weekend, the extent of the seven-day weather service forecast. Daily highs will be in the upper 90s and lows will be in the low 80s.

