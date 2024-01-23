Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Brownstone Canyon, near the Red Rock Canyon visitors center, logged 2.13 inches during the storm for the heaviest rainfall.

Fog, low clouds and gentle rain that affected motorists during the early Las Vegas Valley commute Tuesday should clear out later in the morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple walks up a path in the sunset at Red Springs within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A couple walks through Cornerstone Park following the rain in Henderson, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays with her brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Department of Public Works employees plow snow from roads in the Kyle Canyon area of Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Clark County via X)

Some spots of blue sky emerge over the Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a few days being idled because of the wet weather, softball players in Sun City Summerlin enjoy a game shortly before noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Strip shortly before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patchy blue skies early Tuesday afternoon took over over for fog, low clouds and gentle rain that affected motorists during the early Las Vegas Valley commute.

At 1:15 p.m., National Weather Service radar showed some light rain/snow activity between Las Vegas and Pahrump over the Spring Mountains and some moderate shower cells just east of Nipton, Calif., along the Nevada-California state line.

The valley was clear of rain activity.

Fog, visibility and light rain were factors during the Tuesday morning commute, but were not factors Tuesday evening.

The clearing is ushering in a warming period with high temperatures possibly reaching the upper 60s by the weekend.

“We could see some light showers Wednesday night from a storm glancing by, but it won’t be much,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

Monday was much wetter with a few areas getting considerable rainfall.

“Some spots on the west side of the 215 in Summerlin received the most at two-thirds to three-quarters of an inch,” meteorologist John Adair said.

Rainfall topped at 2.13 inches

The highest rainfall totals for the weekend storm were topped with 2.13 inches at Brownstone Canyon near the Red Rock Canyon visitors center and 1.77 inches in a gauge just east of there as well as 0.94 on an inch at Blue Diamond Ridge.

On the lower end, most gauges across the valley recorded from two-tenths to a half-inch of rain. A few dozen were around a tenth of an inch or slightly less.

Another 5 inches rolled in last night bringing our 24 hour total up 7 inches & still counting! pic.twitter.com/0QP7Szd02C — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) January 23, 2024

Early Tuesday morning, Lee Canyon reported it had received 7 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. Clark County reported that Kyle Canyon received 4 to 6 inches. Pre-storm projections for snowfall ranged from 12 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet and 2 to 3 feet at higher elevations.

Fewer airport delays

In a post to X on Tuesday morning, Harry Reid International Airport advised travelers to monitor their flight status with the airlines, noting that inclement weather could cause delays.

As of 1 :20 p.m. Tuesday, the airport had 412 flights coming into or out of the airport delayed and just eight canceled, according to FlightAware. Nationwide, there had been 16,518 flights delayed and 1,228 canceled.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X. Review-Journal reporter Jeff Burbank contributed to this report.