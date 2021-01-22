Rain Friday only the beginning of wet weekend in Las Vegas

Motorists should expect a rainy drive home Friday afternoon as rain clouds make their way through the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph with possible thunder in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The Bliss Dance sculpture at the Park near T-Mobile Arena is silhouetted as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists should expect a rainy drive home Friday evening as clouds make their way through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service had recorded nearly one-tenth an inch of rain at the Henderson Executive Airport, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce.

He said the valley can expect rain clouds and possible thunder, moving from to the south to the northeast, until about 11 p.m.

Friday reached a high of 62 degrees with wind gusts were as high as 40 mph in areas near Boulder Highway, Pierce said.

“We could see isolated showers pop up again with afternoon heating tomorrow, the best chance would be over the mountains,” Pierce said citing a weekend full of rain possibilities.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast in the mid-50s, and there’s a 90 percent chance of rain Sunday night.

The largest storm, Pierce said, will arrive in Las Vegas on Monday. The high temperature is expected to be about 49.

We're working hard on the forecast now thru the weekend as we gear up for winter weather Monday & Tuesday. This system will be COLD/WET, so many of you will see rain, but some may see 🥁🥁🥁 SNOW!❄️⛄️ Be careful commuting Mon-Tues! 🚘#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/1zGUCQeh1I — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 22, 2021

“The chances of rain are 80 to 90 percent and there could be flurries almost anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “The better chances of snow are in the Red Rock area and the southwest valley because of the higher elevation.”

Shortly before noon on Friday, the weather service tweeted out that Las Vegas has a 40 percent chance of receiving snow on Monday with a 1 percent chance of it amounting to more than an inch. Pierce said snow levels could be as low as 2,000 feet.

“The valley is always a difficult call, where it may get some snow, where it could stick at and where it’s accumulating,” Pierce said.

Mount Charleston has a 100 percent chance of snow Monday and a 97 percent chance that it will be more than an inch.

The winter conditions will likely stick around through the week with rain and snow possible through at least Thursday, according to the weather service.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal web producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.