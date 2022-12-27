48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2022 - 7:27 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2022 - 5:30 am
Rain chances in the Las Vegas Valley are 30 percent for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, ...
Rain chances in the Las Vegas Valley are 30 percent for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, and increase to 60 percent overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Crows fly as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Two storm fronts will bring chances of rain to the Las Vegas Valley early and late this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers mainly after 4 p.m. South-southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph could gust to 28 mph.

The chance of showers will continue into Tuesday night when the chance of rain rises to 60 percent. Conditions will be breezy with a south wind to 21 mph and gusts to 31 mph.

After a morning low near 52, showers could occur Wednesday morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Skies should become partly cloudy and winds will decrease slightly.

Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night and Thursday.

The second round of rain will most likely happen Friday evening through Saturday, making New Year’s Eve possibly a wet one.

New Year’s Day will also have a chance of showers before clearing Sunday night and Monday, says the latest forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
2
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
3
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
4
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
5
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Gamaliel Vega tries to dig out his car on Lafayette Avenue after he got stuck in a snowdrift ab ...
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
By Carolyn Thompson and Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

 
18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
By Carolyn Thompson and Jake Bleiberg Associated Press

A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday.

 
200M under weather warnings as massive winter storm ravages most of US
By Heather Hollingsworth and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling cold, power outages and canceled gatherings Friday from a storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope.

More stories for you
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
Sunny, calmer conditions forecast Friday for Las Vegas
Sunny, calmer conditions forecast Friday for Las Vegas
Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday
Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday
Rain looms for Las Vegas weekend before cold settles in
Rain looms for Las Vegas weekend before cold settles in
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Record cold snap in Las Vegas? Not even close
Record cold snap in Las Vegas? Not even close