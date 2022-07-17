Rain or storms possible again in Las Vegas on Sunday

There’s a chance of rain and storms on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain or thunderstorms are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A person crosses West Charleston Boulevard as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Prepare for another chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Conditions will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 110. West/southwest winds of 5-13 mph will turn east and could gust to 18 mph.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms in the evening before 11 p.m. The Sunday night sky will be partly cloudy.

A Monday low of 89 is forecast before rising to near 107.

Daily conditions will be about the same all next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.