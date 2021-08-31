90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Rain possible in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 9:29 am
 
A double rainbow appears over Henderson Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vega ...
A double rainbow appears over Henderson Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A double rainbow appears over Henderson Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vega ...
A double rainbow appears over Henderson Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas area could get showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A 40 percent chance of rain is expected after 1 p.m. Most of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 99. Winds will be south to southeast, 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 18 mph.

A flash flood watch will be in effect beginning at 11 am and continuing through late Wednesday night. The watch areas include parts of Clark County, mostly south and east of Las Vegas; Arizona; and southeastern California. The weather service said several rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible.

Tonight, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms remains after 9 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Wednesday has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will give way to sunny skies. The high will be near 93.

MOST READ
1
PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas for Texas starting in 2022
PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas for Texas starting in 2022
2
2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15
2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15
3
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
4
$1M table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1M table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Evacuation warnings extend to Nevada as fire approaches Lake Tahoe
Evacuation warnings extend to Nevada as fire approaches Lake Tahoe
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST