Rain possible in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

The Las Vegas area could get showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A double rainbow appears over Henderson Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 40 percent chance of rain is expected after 1 p.m. Most of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 99. Winds will be south to southeast, 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 18 mph.

A flash flood watch will be in effect beginning at 11 am and continuing through late Wednesday night. The watch areas include parts of Clark County, mostly south and east of Las Vegas; Arizona; and southeastern California. The weather service said several rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible.

Tonight, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms remains after 9 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Wednesday has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will give way to sunny skies. The high will be near 93.