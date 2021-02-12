Rain possible, winds certain as 2 fronts to move through Las Vegas

Some rain showers are possible while gusty wind conditions are certain on Friday as the first of two cold fronts moves through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph and there is a 30% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The chance of showers is about 30 percent, said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson, mostly likely between 9 a.m. and noon as the first front arrives.

Skies should clear for an afternoon high around 66. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Remember us talking about ☔ yesterday? Might need it tomorrow morning! We're expecting a front to come through in the morning and it could gen up some showers across the Valley! Won't last long though, will things all quiet by the afternoon. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/uAatgPkHOh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 12, 2021

A second front will arrive Saturday with another 30 percent chance of rain. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph, making for a pretty raw day.

Winds could make travel hazardous in the region.

“Winds may gust up to 60 mph on Interstate 15 and 40 on Saturday,” Nickerson said. “Friday and Sunday will be better days to travel.”

Las Vegas will have a Saturday high around 65.

Winds will decrease a bit on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. The high should be about 62.

