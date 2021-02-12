53°F
Las Vegas Weather

Rain possible, winds certain as 2 fronts to move through Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 5:19 am
 
Updated February 12, 2021 - 5:23 am
Winds will gust up to 25 mph and there is a 30% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 12, ...
Winds will gust up to 25 mph and there is a 30% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some rain showers are possible while gusty wind conditions are certain on Friday as the first of two cold fronts moves through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The chance of showers is about 30 percent, said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson, mostly likely between 9 a.m. and noon as the first front arrives.

Skies should clear for an afternoon high around 66. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

A second front will arrive Saturday with another 30 percent chance of rain. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph, making for a pretty raw day.

Winds could make travel hazardous in the region.

“Winds may gust up to 60 mph on Interstate 15 and 40 on Saturday,” Nickerson said. “Friday and Sunday will be better days to travel.”

Las Vegas will have a Saturday high around 65.

Winds will decrease a bit on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. The high should be about 62.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
