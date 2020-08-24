Rain, storms possible Monday afternoon in Las Vegas

Rain and thunderstorms could enter the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Haze from the wildfires in California lingers over the Strip as temperatures hover around 107 degrees on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. There is a chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley during afternoon hours Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

“It’s about a 30% chance in the mountains and 10% in the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos. “The heat will develop in the afternoon and the rain could come through about sunset.”

Parts of the Spring Mountains received between 1 and 2 inches of rain on Sunday along with some hail, the first monsoonal storm of the summer.

Duck Creek was closed for some debris washing across the road, Lericos said.

The forecast high for Monday is 108, which will be the 54th consecutive day of a high of 100 or better at McCarran International Airport. The record is 66 straight days in 1944.

A string of eight days of 110 or higher ended when Saturday’s high rose to 105. The record is 10 consecutive days in 1961.

Forecast highs remain around 107 through the week before dropping to about 104 next weekend, a few degrees above normal.

