‘Ridiculous’ amount of smoke blots out sunrise over Las Vegas

The sun was not visible early Friday because of fires burning all over the West that are filling the Las Vegas sky with unhealthy smoke, haze and ozone.

Elevated levels of smoke and ozone will be in the sky over Las Vegas for several days because of regional wildfires across the West, says the National Weather Service. The valley is seen from Ann Road and the I-215 beltway near Lone Mountain on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

(National Weather Service)

Shortly after sunrise, the sun was not visible in the Las Vegas sky because of extreme haze and ozone.

Because of wildfires all over the West, the potentially hazardous sky conditions may continue for an unknown period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

“It is just all the smoke” covering up the sun said meteorologist Clay Morgan. “There is no liquid or ice crystals or water clouds.”

“I’m not sure that any of this will flush out during the day,” Morgan said. “It will probably get a little better, but not much.”

“The amount of smoke from all over is absolutely amazing,” said Morgan said. “It is everywhere. It’s just a ridiculous amount of smoke over such a wide area.”

An air quality advisory was issued by Clark County officials Thursday and continues through Friday. It is likely to be extended. Anybody with respiratory issues or bothered by haze should stay indoors as much as possible.

350+ fires in California

How long the sky will be hazy is unknown. More than 350 fires are burning in California, and the air quality in the state is currently the worst on Earth.

“It all depends on the direction of the wind and the progress of the firefighters,” Morgan said. “For now we have to take it day by day.”

The haze may lower the Friday high temperature, expected to be 111. If reached, that would be a degree above the 110 set in 2009.

The high Thursday was 112, topping the 110 set in 1950. It was the 50th straight day with a high of 100 or more. The record is 66 days, set in 1944. It was also the seventh day with a high of 110 or higher. The record is 10 consecutive days in 1961.

Boy, has it been hot!! 🥵 AS IT STANDS, August 2020 is the hottest August on record for #LasVegas with an average temp (high & low) of 95.5F.

We still have 12 more full days left of August 2020, but it's looking on par to break the record.

🌡️♨️#VegasWxRecords #ItIsHOT https://t.co/1KpjRqdd2n — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 20, 2020

Through Thursday, the average August temperature at McCarran International Airport is 95.7 degrees. That’s the daily highs and lows averaged out. The record is 94.4 set in 2018.

A weather service Tweet said the average was 95.5 as of Thursday, but the average has risen.

Chance of rain

A 20% chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday when the high temperature is expected to be around 109.

“It could happen in any of the higher elevations around the valley, but most likely around the west and south side,” Morgan said.

Skies should clear Sunday for a forecast high of 108.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.