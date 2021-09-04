Rising Labor Day heat in Las Vegas to reach excessivse levels

A excessive heat warning has been issued for the entire Las Vegas region from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Bryan Vargas, a freshman at Rancho High School, takes refuge in the shade while waiting for the bus after school on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service says temperatures will reach 105 to 110 in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH | 2:30PM PDT Be prepared for hot temperatures late this weekend and early next week. We've issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Stay hydrated and take breaks if you are outdoors!#cawx #vegaswx #nvwx #azwx @DeathValleyNPS pic.twitter.com/iznmoPMoAf — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2021

High temperatures are forecast to be 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump and Barstow, California. Laughlin and Death Valley highs are forecast to be 113 to 118.

Until then, the Saturday high in Las Vegas is projected at 101 with a 104 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 80.

Weather and health officials advise that extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

People are advised to avoid the outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and should stay hydrated.

It was unknown on Friday night if Clark County will open daytime cooling centers, which is a normal practice during times of excessive heat.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.