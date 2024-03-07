52°F
Risk of rain Thursday before 70s warm Las Vegas weekend

Rain expected Thursday morning
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 5:32 am
 
Sunshine should abound with a high in the low 70s in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, March 10, ...
Sunshine should abound with a high in the low 70s in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, March 10, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a chance of rain, the 70s are on their way to the Las Vegas Valley.

Showers are a 20 percent possibility after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The high should be near 66 with winds of 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday evening will become mostly clear for a Friday low near 49.

Saturday should see partly cloudy conditions and a high near 68. A Sunday high near 73 will usher in several days of sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Snow, maybe thunder in mountains

There’s a 50 percent chance of Thursday snow showers in the Spring Mountains, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. The sky will be partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest winds of 8 to 13 mph, with gusts to 18 mph are forecast. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

The chance of snow drops to 20 percent before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday should be sunny, with a high near 42. North winds of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts to 25 mph are expected.

Saturday and Sunday will be clear with highs in the upper 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

