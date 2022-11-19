Saturday winds will keep chill in Las Vegas air despite sunshine

Winds gusting to 20 mph could make Saturday feel colder than the afternoon high expected to be near 59, says the National Weather Service.

Highs in Las Vegas are forecast to be about 59 on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will settle down overnight to about 5-8 mph and a Sunday low near 38 is expected in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Mostly sunny skies and slightly below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend. Increasing winds are expected later today and Saturday, which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Be sure to use caution if out enjoying the area lakes. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/2FVYKa0aFG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 18, 2022

The Sunday high should be near 60 with mostly calm winds.

High temperatures are expected to rise a degree or two each day of the coming week, according to the latest forecast.

Thanksgiving Day could see a high near 68.

Lake wind advisory

A lake wind advisory remains until 6 p.m. Saturday for Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. North winds of 20 to 39 mph may include gusts to 40 p.m.

Lake Mohave is expected to have the strongest winds, said the weather service. Boaters should use extra caution as wave heights of 2-3 feet are possible.

