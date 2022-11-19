41°F
Saturday winds will keep chill in Las Vegas air despite sunshine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Highs in Las Vegas are forecast to be about 59 on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, according to the Nat ...
Highs in Las Vegas are forecast to be about 59 on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North-northeast winds of 10-13 mph with gusts to 20 mph could make Saturday feel a bit cooler than the expected high of 59, says the National Weather Service.

Winds will settle down overnight to about 5-8 mph and a Sunday low near 38 is expected in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Sunday high should be near 60 with mostly calm winds.

High temperatures are expected to rise a degree or two each day of the coming week, according to the latest forecast.

Thanksgiving Day could see a high near 68.

Lake wind advisory

A lake wind advisory remains until 6 p.m. Saturday for Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. North winds of 20 to 39 mph may include gusts to 40 p.m.

Lake Mohave is expected to have the strongest winds, said the weather service. Boaters should use extra caution as wave heights of 2-3 feet are possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

