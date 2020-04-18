Showers fall in Summerlin area; rain possible in rest of valley

A 20% chance of isolated showers are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

There is a 20% chance of showers in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, April 18, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Skies should then clear and be sunny. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

About 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service tweeted there rain showers had fallen in the Southern Highlands area, as well as in the west Las Vegas Valley and Summerlin.

A 20 percent chance of isolated showers is forecast for the valley on Saturday afternoon. Cloudy skies should gradually become sunny with a high of 75, according to the weather service. Light winds are expected to increase to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

📡🌧 Here’s that Southern Highlands shower (south of Enterprise) as well as more rain across Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin and the west Valley! #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/w4JxxDhz8U — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 18, 2020

As of about 1 p.m., the Southern Highlands area had seen about 0.2 inch of rain, and Summerlin had seen about 0.24 inch, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s website. The area surrounding Red Rock Canyon had about 0.04 inch of rain Saturday.

Saturday night should be clear with a low around 55. Winds are set to remain steady at 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 80. Winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The overnight low is expected to be around 58, with winds remaining 8-13 and gusting to 20 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 70-2-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.