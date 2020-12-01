Stiff winds at Lake Mead; temperatures cooling in Las Vegas

Boaters will face windy conditions Tuesday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area while the Las Vegas region will see seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds up to 40 mph may cause hazardous boating conditions at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. In a July 20, 2014, file photo, a bathtub ring of minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

Boaters will face windy conditions Tuesday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area while the Las Vegas region will see seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

North winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, causing waves of 2 to 3 feet and hazardous conditions for small watercraft. An advisory has been issued beginning at 9 a.m. through to 5 p.m.

“Winds could reach 40 mph on Davis Dam at Bullhead City-Laughlin,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan..

After a morning with lows around 40, Las Vegas should see a Tuesday high around 64 with west winds of 6-11 becoming northeast later in the morning.

A front dropping down from the northwest will cool conditions on Wednesday with a high around 59, which is about normal, Morgan said.

North winds from the front will reach 11-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph on Thursday. The high will be about 57.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise into the low 60s next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.