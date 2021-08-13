93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Storm poses high wind risk tonight for east Henderson, Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 8:43 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2021 - 8:55 pm
A car drives on U.S. Route 93 around Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when dark clouds d ...
A car drives on U.S. Route 93 around Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when dark clouds drift. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

High winds could develop in Henderson and Boulder City late Thursday evening as a thunderstorm in the Moapa area moves southeasterly, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly an inch of rain fell in and around the California Wash about halfway between Las Vegas and Moapa around 8 p.m. Thursday, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. A flash flood warning was issued until 10:30 p.m.

“The biggest threat is more likely high winds in east Henderson and Boulder City within the next hour or so,” Stessman said at 8:30 p.m.

Other storms in the area, including Mohave Valley, appeared to have died out, Stessman said.

At 8:42 p.m., the weather service issue a flash flood warning for southeast Clark County as a strong storm moves east of Henderson. The warning expires at 11:45 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
2
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
3
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
4
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
5
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Hazy Las Vegas skies expected to clear Monday
By / RJ

A weekend of smoke, haze and some unhealthy air conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will yield to clearer skies and the possibility of some monsoon weather, according to the National Weather Service.