Storm poses high wind risk tonight for east Henderson, Boulder City

High winds could develop in Henderson and Boulder City late Thursday evening as a thunderstorm in the Moapa area moves southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

A car drives on U.S. Route 93 around Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when dark clouds drift. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

High winds could develop in Henderson and Boulder City late Thursday evening as a thunderstorm in the Moapa area moves southeasterly, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly an inch of rain fell in and around the California Wash about halfway between Las Vegas and Moapa around 8 p.m. Thursday, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. A flash flood warning was issued until 10:30 p.m.

“The biggest threat is more likely high winds in east Henderson and Boulder City within the next hour or so,” Stessman said at 8:30 p.m.

Other storms in the area, including Mohave Valley, appeared to have died out, Stessman said.

At 8:42 p.m., the weather service issue a flash flood warning for southeast Clark County as a strong storm moves east of Henderson. The warning expires at 11:45 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.