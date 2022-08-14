Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday

Storm cells danced around and largely avoided Las Vegas on Sunday. The monsoon threat is forecast to continue Monday and through the coming week.

Clouds move over downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Potential threatening clouds move over the Spring Mountains on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The Mount Charleston area received brief but intense rainfall early Sunday afternoon with 1.1 inch recorded in a gauge at Harris Springs. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm cells danced around and largely avoided Las Vegas most Sunday.

Moderate to strong storm cells that appeared to have merged were nearing Lake Mead as of 8:30 p.m. They were expected to send wind gusts of 30-40 mph into the Las Vegas Valley.

However, the cells stayed east of the lake and were moving south and away from the Las Vegas Valley and toward Dolan Springs, Arizona, as of 9:20 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 815 pm PDT for northeast Clark County including the Moapa Valley, Overton Arm and Lake Mead east of the Narrows. Gusts to up to 60 mph. Boaters get off the water and seek shelter indoors. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/RusVcbi2NZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 15, 2022

In the early afternoon, more than an inch of rain fell in the Spring Mountains.

“Heavy rain is ongoing with these storms,” a National Weather Service tweet said about 1 p.m. Sunday. “One gauge measured over 1” in the last hour. Expect flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.”

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of western Clark County until 345PM. Heavy rain is ongoing with these storms. One gauge measured over 1" in the last hour. Expect flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/fB9B0bkaSD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 14, 2022

A gauge named Harris Springs 2 showed 1.10 inches in the past six hours with .91 of that falling in the past two hours as of 2:15 p.m.

Another gauge just south of Mount Charleston shows .79 of an inch falling over four hours.

As of 2:35 p.m., a heavy, but small cell, was dropping rain on the Sheep Range north of the valley. By 3:10 p.m., the cell fell apart.

Mohave County in northwest Arizona continued to receive the bulk of the monsoon action. On Sunday, 2.52 inches of rain fell in six hours near Cave Creek, and 1.14 inches fell just north of Needles, California. As of 5 p.m., Lake Havasu City, Arizona, had close to a dozen storm cells in the area and was under flash flood warnings in several areas.

In Las Vegas, Sunday evening was listed as a 10 percent chance of precipitation before 11 p.m.

The Monday low will be near 82 before rising to about 99 in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monsoon activity remains a possibility each day into next weekend, the extent of the seven-day weather service forecast. Daily highs will be in the upper 90s and lows will be in the low 80s.

