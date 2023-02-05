43°F
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Winds could reach 50 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, according to the Nati ...
Winds could reach 50 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A windy Sunday is forecast for most of the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 25-35 mph may gust up to 50 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, southern and western Clark County as well as the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. A wind advisory began at 1 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

A morning south wind of 14-19 mph is expected to reach 23-28 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 39 mph in Las Vegas.

Patchy blowing dust is expected after noon. The high should be near 64.

North winds will diminish to about 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph on Sunday evening.

The Monday low will be around 38 in the central valley before rising to about 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

