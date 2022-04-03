61°F
Sunday evening clouds only issue for Las Vegas forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 5:20 am
 
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. A mostly cloudy sky before clearing on Sunday, April 3, 2022, is forecast by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Some clouds in the early evening are forecast to be the only blemish on a warm Sunday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The high for the day is expected to be around 80 with winds of 6 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy in the early evening before gradually clearing.

The Monday low will be around 58 before rising to near 87 in the afternoon.

The Tuesday high should be near 92, the projected warmest day in the coming week. Other highs will be in the upper 80s or low 90s, as temperatures stay about 12 to 15 degrees above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
