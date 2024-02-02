Sunny days are ahead for Las Vegas before 2nd storm arrives

The recent precipitation should help the valley while snowfall should bolster the region’s vital snowpack.

Lee Canyon reported 11 inches of snow as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, with several more inches expected overnight. (Lee Canyon photo)

Snow covers the ground at Lee Canyon on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. (Lee Canyon)

After a wet 24 hours, a day or two of clearing and sunny conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley before a second storm rolls in to start the week.

Rain next week may be possible each day, says the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the mid-50s with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday morning has a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. before the sky clears for a high near 60. Winds should be 9-11 mph.

After a Saturday morning low around 39, the high should be near 57 with light winds.

Showers may arrive after 10 a.m. Sunday, but a storm could arrive Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The Thursday storm spread around a quarter-inch of rain across the valley and nearly a foot of snow fell at Lee Canyon by early in the evening with more expected overnight.

A winter storm warning that began Thursday morning for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Red Rock Canyon runs until 4 p.m. Friday. The storm totals may be up to 2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet.

