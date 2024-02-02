42°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny days are ahead for Las Vegas before 2nd storm arrives

Chance of rain during weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Lee Canyon reported 11 inches of snow as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, with several more in ...
Lee Canyon reported 11 inches of snow as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, with several more inches expected overnight. (Lee Canyon photo)
Snow covers the ground at Lee Canyon on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. (Lee Canyon)
Snow covers the ground at Lee Canyon on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. (Lee Canyon)

After a wet 24 hours, a day or two of clearing and sunny conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley before a second storm rolls in to start the week.

Rain next week may be possible each day, says the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the mid-50s with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday morning has a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. before the sky clears for a high near 60. Winds should be 9-11 mph.

After a Saturday morning low around 39, the high should be near 57 with light winds.

Showers may arrive after 10 a.m. Sunday, but a storm could arrive Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The Thursday storm spread around a quarter-inch of rain across the valley and nearly a foot of snow fell at Lee Canyon by early in the evening with more expected overnight.

A winter storm warning that began Thursday morning for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Red Rock Canyon runs until 4 p.m. Friday. The storm totals may be up to 2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
4
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
5
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Rain, snow snarls travel in valley, mountains; 9 inches at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Rain, snow snarls travel in valley, mountains; 9 inches at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Warm, sunny conditions will yield to February rain, says weather service
Warm, sunny conditions will yield to February rain, says weather service