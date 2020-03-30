Sunny Las Vegas skies may yield first 80-degree day this week

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are forecast this week for the Las Vegas Valley, perhaps giving us the first 80-degree day of the spring, albeit a few weeks behind normal.

Sunshine and warming temperatures are forecast this week for the Las Vegas Valley, perhaps giving us the first 80-degree day of the spring, albeit a few weeks behind normal.

Under sunny skies and light winds, the Monday forecast high is 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low should be about 51.

Tuesday’s high is projected to be 78 with 80 on Wednesday. Both days will be sunny with winds around 5-7 mph.

March 15 is the date the valley typically sees its first 80-degree day.

“The primary reason we’re behind is we’ve had a prolonged active pattern overhead that has not allowed high pressure, which is needed to increase temperatures,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

The highs are forecast to be in the middle 70s Thursday through Sunday, with sunny skies each day.

