Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions

Enjoy a sunny and warm Sunday, Las Vegas residents and visitors. According to the latest National Weather Service forecast the rest of the week is a turn toward winter.

Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, should be sunny and warm with a high near 73 before a dose of winter returns starting Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Sunday high should reach around 73 with early light and variable winds gusting up to 21 mph later in the sunny day.

Enjoy the mild weather this weekend before gusty winds, colder temperatures & a chance of rain settles in over the region early next week. #nxwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/QG8t5ZvOKv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 19, 2022

An overnight low around 51 will rise to 69 on Monday, but winds will gust to 28 mph.

Tuesday will be breezy with a high near 60. There is a 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers Tuesday night with a low around 40.

Little or no accumulation is expected. Red Rock, the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains are more likely to see snow.

The Wednesday high will be around 53 with a Thursday morning low around 33, perhaps freezing in higher elevations.

Friday is expected to warm to near 59 before reaching the low 60s on Saturday.

