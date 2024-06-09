Heat advisory, with possible 110, returns after a few days of ‘cooler’ temperatures

“Dangerously hot conditions,” are forecast by the National Weather Service for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas high temperatures may reach 106 to 111 on June 11-12, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians on Las Vegas Boulevard pass through misters to stay cool during record-breaking temperatures on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a few days of extremely limited cooling from last week’s record hot weather, an excessive heat watch has been issued for the Las Vegas region.

“Dangerously hot conditions,” are being forecast by the National Weather Service for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Highs of 106 to 111 are forecast for Las Vegas and Pahrump while 115 to 120 at are expected at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. Mesquite, Overton, Laughlin and Bullhead City will reach 109 to 114. Lake Mead National Recreation area will see highs around 110 to 113.

On Sunday, the high for central Las Vegas is expected to be near 103. South winds of 6-15 mph will gust as high as 21 mph.

Temperatures during a noon rally for presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are expected to be close to 100.

The Sunday morning low dipped to 82 at 6:30 a.m. after a Saturday high of 108. Las Vegas reached 111 on Thursday and 110 on Friday, both records for the dates by one degree.

“Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events,” the weather service stated in its warning, reminding people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. “

The Monday high for central Las Vegas will also be around 103 before 108 is forecast for Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day with a high of 110 currently forecast.

Daily highs after the heat advisory will still be around 105 to 108 with morning lows in the lower 80s, according to the weather service.

