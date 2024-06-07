Las Vegas sets heat records for 2 straight days in early June

Harry Reid International Airport set more records during a weeklong heat wave in early June.

The Las Vegas airport reached a record 111 on Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A pedestrian holds an umbrella to protect herself from sun as she walks along Main Street, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport has set two weather records for the second straight day.

About 2:30 p.m. the high reached 110, surpassing the record of 109 set June 7, 2013.

The Friday morning low was 87, a degree higher than the 86 set in 2010. The record won’t be official until the day ends.

The airport set the same records on Thursday when the daily high reached 111 after a morning low of 85, a record for the highest low for June 6.

“We might tie the record or maybe a bit more,” National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said of the Friday heat.

New highs were also reached at Desert Rock near Mercury, Kingman, Arizona, as well as Needles and Barstow, California. Death Valley National Park also set a record at 122, surpassing a 121 set in 1996.

20 calls for heat exposure

The Clark County Fire Department has logged 20 calls for heat exposure, resulting in 12 transports to local hospitals since Wednesday. There were eight calls Friday, resulting in three transports.

Heat also can be a factor in other types of calls such as those related to alcohol intoxication or when conditions like fainting, dizziness or nausea are reported.

Due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, cooling stations are activated through Saturday.

A bit cooler on weekend

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley were at a minimum Friday as the weeklong heat wave powered by a heat dome over all of the West was sitting in place.

The current valley forecast calls for a high around 107 with a top of 104 on Sunday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is holding a noon Sunday rally at Sunset Park when temperatures will be around 100.

