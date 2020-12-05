Sunny Las Vegas weekend will give way to windy Monday

Pleasant and seasonable weather conditions will grace the Las Vegas Valley this weekend before brisk winds early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Plenty of sunshine, light winds and a high near 61 are forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, according the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“It’s going to be a quiet weekend,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet, noting highs will be in the low 60s and minimal winds with sunny skies across the region.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.

Monday could bring some winds up to 20-25 mph to the valley, Guillet said.

Highs will slowly climb toward the upper 60s by Wednesday.

It’s possible that moisture, a rare commodity in Las Vegas during 2020, could enter the forecast next weekend.

“The (forecast) models are a but unclear, but moisture is not out of the question next weekend,” Guillet said.

Measurable rain has not been recorded at McCarran International Airport since April 20, a streak of 229 days.

