Sunny skies, Las Vegas highs in mid-90s forecast for weekend

A weekend warming trend will move Las Vegas high temperatures into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday before a cold front brings windy conditions and much cooler weather early next week.

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the mid-90s this weekend. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The forecast high for Friday is 91 under sunny skies with winds around 5 mph. The overnight low will be about 68 with winds of 5-7 mph.

Saturday’s high should reach 96 with sunny skies and variable winds.

On Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 96. Winds will be southerly from 9 to 18 mph with gusts close to 30 mph as the front moves through the area.

The front will drop Monday’s forecast high to 91 while Tuesday’s expected high is 79, a full 10 degrees below normal.

Fire watch starting Sunday

The Death Valley area in California as well as The southern half of Nye County and much of Lincoln County will be included in a fire weather watch starting Sunday through Tuesday, said weather service.

“With dry conditions and winds gusting into the 30s or more, fire could be a danger,: said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

