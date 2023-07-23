103°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Thunderstorms expected Sunday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A 30 percent chance of r ...
Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A 30 percent chance of rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before dry conditions with rising temperatures the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California beginning aound 1 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

The weather service expects the heaviest hit areas to be Clark County; southern Lincoln County; and Mohave County, Arizona.

The biggest threat from these storms is strong gusty winds. Lightning and brief heavy rain are also possible.

The excessive heat warning in Southern Nevada is still in effect through Sunday. The day’s forecasted high is 113 degrees with low of 89 degrees, the weather service said.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
2
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
3
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
4
No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau
No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau
5
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Las Vegas monsoon season may not have much zap in 2023
Las Vegas monsoon season may not have much zap in 2023
Excessive heat warning, red flag warning in effect this week
Excessive heat warning, red flag warning in effect this week
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10
Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10
Las Vegas reaches 110 degrees for first time this year
Las Vegas reaches 110 degrees for first time this year