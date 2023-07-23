Thunderstorms expected Sunday in Las Vegas

Storms are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A 30 percent chance of rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before dry conditions with rising temperatures the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California beginning aound 1 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

The weather service expects the heaviest hit areas to be Clark County; southern Lincoln County; and Mohave County, Arizona.

The biggest threat from these storms is strong gusty winds. Lightning and brief heavy rain are also possible.

The excessive heat warning in Southern Nevada is still in effect through Sunday. The day’s forecasted high is 113 degrees with low of 89 degrees, the weather service said.