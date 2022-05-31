71°F
Typical summer days on tap for Las Vegas, forecast says

Cooler temperatures after Memorial Day
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high temperature near 88 is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Typical early summer weather is forecast for the Las Vegas area starting Tuesday.

A high near 88 is called for by meteorologists with the National Weather Service, up from a Monday high of 82 at Harry Reid International Airport. Recent windy days with gusts to 35 mph or stronger appear to be less common.

The Wednesday high will rise to about 93 with gusts to 18 mph.

Thursday should see a high in Las Vegas around 101 before tapering slightly into the coming weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST