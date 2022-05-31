Typical summer days on tap for Las Vegas, forecast says

Temperatures will rise to nearly normal Tuesday and a bit beyond on following days, says the National Weather Service.

A high temperature near 88 is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Typical early summer weather is forecast for the Las Vegas area starting Tuesday.

A high near 88 is called for by meteorologists with the National Weather Service, up from a Monday high of 82 at Harry Reid International Airport. Recent windy days with gusts to 35 mph or stronger appear to be less common.

The Wednesday high will rise to about 93 with gusts to 18 mph.

Thursday should see a high in Las Vegas around 101 before tapering slightly into the coming weekend.

