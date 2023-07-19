Vegas could tie or surpass hot streak of 110 or higher days

Las Vegas could possibly tie or surpass its all-time stretch for consecutive days with 110-degree or higher temperatures.

Robert Fralick and his dog Koko cool off from the heat is the fountains at Bill Briare Park on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas is making a run at its all-time stretch for consecutive days with 110-degree or higher temperatures.

The 1962 record stands at 10 days, from June 17 to June 26 of that year, according to National Weather Service records.

With highs of 111 or higher since Friday (including 116 degrees on Sunday), the forecast calls for 110 or higher through Sunday. The extreme heat advisory continues through Saturday evening.

The current forecast calls for a Wednesday high around 111 with 113 on Thursday, 114 on Friday, 115 on Saturday and 113 on Sunday. All are close to records for the dates. Overnight lows will be in the upper 80s.

“It we hit 110 each day through Sunday, we will tie the record,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said. “The current forecast for Monday is 109 and 108 for Tuesday.”

Phoenix set a record Tuesday with 19 consecutive days at 110 or higher.

Rain showers, thunderstorms and small hail gave some east valley and Henderson residents a Monday afternoon break from the extended heat, but such monsoon conditions appear unlikely in coming days, Planz said.

Northern Lincoln County is forecast for a minor chance of precipitation, but the rest of the region should be dry with only some high clouds, he said.

“Northwest Arizona could see some showers Saturday and Sunday afternoon,” Planz said.

Heat stroke, burns

The extended heat is causing elevated cases of heatstroke and burns, according to Dr. Syed Saquib, director of the University Medical Center Lions Burn Care Center.

UMC has treated 45 patients in July (through Monday) for heat symptoms. Twelve patients were treated Saturday and Sunday. By comparison, June and July’s heat issues involved 20 patients.

“We are definitely seeing a sign of increased burns and heatstroke symptoms, which is consistent with the triple-digit heat we’ve seen for quite a few days in the valley,” he said.

Pavements can reach 160 to 170 degrees, Saquib said, referring to a study the burn center recently did with the UNLV College of Engineering.

“Depending on the type, pavements can reach that temperature,” he said. “If you come in contact for whatever reason with the pavement, it only takes a few seconds for people to somehow come in contact with the pavement and suffer second-degree burns.”

He said he knows of at least two cases where surgery will be required to help the victims. Eleven people have been admitted in July for burns with four in the past week.

Take ‘basic common sense measures’

His advice to all is to be prepared to go outside.

“All we ask you take some basic common sense measures,” Saquib said. “Be very well hydrated, use sunscreen and find time to get out of the sun for a bit to give yourself a break,” he said. “And wear good quality shoes or flip-flops so they can tolerate the pavement.”

Checking the pavement is recommended for anybody walking their pet or considering flip-flops.

“Test the pavement with the back of your hand for a few seconds. If you can’t hold it there longer than five seconds, it’s way too hot for a pet or the average thin flip-flop,” said Dr. Daliah Wachs, a Las Vegas family physician and syndicated radio show host.

She said burns can range from being sore to blistering to even third-degree depending on the length of time of exposure.

“And those with nephropathy who may not feel their feet well (such as those with diabetes), could burn their feet more severely as they feel it less,” Wachs wrote in an email.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.