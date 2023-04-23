Warm Sunday expected before first possible 90 on Monday

Spring will continue to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature in Las Vegas should be near 86 on Sunday, April 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

After reaching the low 80s on Saturday, a high near 86 is expected with a mostly sunny sky and winds of no more than 10 mph.

A Monday low around 63 may move to an afternoon high around 90, which would be the highest reading this year. Winds of 9-14 in the morning could gust to 21 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs around 85 before the mercury is expected to rise into the lower 90s later in the week.

No rain is in the forecast.

Lake Mead rising

Water released recently from Glenn Canyon Dam is making its way into Lake Mead.

The nation’s largest reservoir was at a depth of 1,047.05 feet as of 3 p.m. Saturday, up from 1,045.78 feet on April 7.

The wet winter across the West is allowing the Bureau of Reclamation to increase the Colorado River flow downstream in order to absorb the expected heavy snow melt. The lake is expected to rise around 20 feet as a result.

The rise is only a brief reprieve as the downward lake depth from the drought is expected to continue.

