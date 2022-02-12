51°F
Weekend warmth to dip a bit in Las Vegas, forecast says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sunny and warm conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas region through Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Near-record warmth cool a bit across the Las Vegas region into early next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

After reaching 78 on Friday, Saturday will be cooler with a projected high of 71. That’s still nearly 10 degrees above the normal high for mid-February. The sky will be sunny and winds will be light.

The Sunday morning low will be around 46 before rising to about 73 with sunny sky and light winds.

Monday will be around 75 before a low pressure trough enters the region Tuesday, possibly bringing sprinkles, breezy conditions and a high near 66.

“We’ll be back closer to normal for a few days,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Death Valley reached a high of 94 on Friday, well above the record of 90 set in 1996.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST