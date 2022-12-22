55°F
Will Las Vegas see a white Christmas for 2022? No chance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 4:27 pm
 
Two women bundled up against cold weather walk their dogs at Vivaldi Park near Henderson Execut ...
Two women bundled up against cold weather walk their dogs at Vivaldi Park near Henderson Executive Airport, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Will Las Vegas finally get a white Christmas the year? Not even close.

Winter started with the winter solstice Wednesday (the shortest day of the year), but Las Vegas expects warming temperatures through the rest of the week up to Christmas.

Temperatures are expected to rise from the high-50s to the mid-60s by Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day temperatures are expected to be 8 to 12 degrees above average throughout Southern Nevada, and the Las Vegas Valley will see no snow for the 70th consecutive Christmas.

Wednesday saw the coldest average high temperature in Las Vegas all year at 58 degrees. Skies this week are forecast to be mostly sunny and clear, with some cloudiness on Thursday.

Last year, Christmas Day had similar conditions with a high of 59 degrees. Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon anticipates similar clear sky conditions with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s this week.

Christmas Day weather records

The only two thunderstorms ever recorded on Christmas Day in Las Vegas were in 2003 and 2008.

While most of Las Vegas did not see snow on Christmas Day in 2015, the Desert National Wildlife Refuge and Spring Mountain Ranch State Park had their first white Christmas on record, according to the weather service.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
