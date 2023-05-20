Wind gusts reach 48 mph during Friday storm outflow

Winds gusting to nearly 50 mph blew through the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening after a storm near Indian Springs.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strong wind gusts blew through the Las Vegas Valley shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, says the National Weather Service.

The winds, clocked up to 48 mph, were from an outflow of a storm near Indians Springs, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

515PM: Heads up #LasVegas! Gusty winds to around 40MPH are about to push through the valley. Winds should reach the Strip at about 530PM-545PM, reaching #Henderson by 600PM. Expect blowing debris & dust as well as difficult driving conditions! #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 20, 2023

At 5:15 p.m. the weather service tweeted that winds around 40 mph were expected to push through Las Vegas toward the Strip by 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. and reach Henderson by 6 p.m.

Afterward, North Las Vegas Airport showed a top gust of 48 mph at 5:53 p.m. while Harry Reid International Airport had a gust of 38 mph at 5:56 p.m.

“There are some storms over Lake Mead at Calville Bay and some to north that could produce storms and outflow gusts.

“Some are possible over the next 2 to 3 hours, but after that it should calm down,” Nickerson said. “Any maybe we’ll do it all again tomorrow.”

Blowing debris and dusty conditions were possibly creating hazardous driving conditions.

