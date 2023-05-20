90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Wind gusts reach 48 mph during Friday storm outflow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 5:33 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2023 - 6:53 pm
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strong wind gusts blew through the Las Vegas Valley shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, says the National Weather Service.

The winds, clocked up to 48 mph, were from an outflow of a storm near Indians Springs, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

At 5:15 p.m. the weather service tweeted that winds around 40 mph were expected to push through Las Vegas toward the Strip by 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. and reach Henderson by 6 p.m.

Afterward, North Las Vegas Airport showed a top gust of 48 mph at 5:53 p.m. while Harry Reid International Airport had a gust of 38 mph at 5:56 p.m.

“There are some storms over Lake Mead at Calville Bay and some to north that could produce storms and outflow gusts.

“Some are possible over the next 2 to 3 hours, but after that it should calm down,” Nickerson said. “Any maybe we’ll do it all again tomorrow.”

Blowing debris and dusty conditions were possibly creating hazardous driving conditions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
2
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
3
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
4
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
5
Bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs crash
Bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Windy, cooler conditions to chill Las Vegas Valley
Windy, cooler conditions to chill Las Vegas Valley
Rain, winds possible Thursday for part of Las Vegas Valley
Rain, winds possible Thursday for part of Las Vegas Valley
Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April
Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April
Lee Canyon may close 2022-23 season with fresh snow
Lee Canyon may close 2022-23 season with fresh snow
Las Vegas to see warming trend as April nears end
Las Vegas to see warming trend as April nears end
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives