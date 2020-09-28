70°F
Las Vegas Weather

Wind shift should ease smoke, haze in Las Vegas sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 5:44 am
 
Updated September 28, 2020 - 5:52 am

A shift in winds should make smoke and haze less of a factor in the Las Vegas sky today, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are coming from the north and northeast rather than the usual southwest flow, which should curtail the amount of wildfire smoke entering the valley.

“We have some fires to the northeast but they may not bring a lot of smoke,” said weather service meteorologist Dan Berc. “It will still be hazy, but it was better on Sunday and today should be as good or better. But don’t count on it forever because the fires are still out there.”

A smoke advisory remains in place through Monday, however. People with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors.

The Monday forecast high is 91, about 2 degrees above normal. Conditions will be breezy with some gusts into the low 20s, Berc said.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 93 on Tuesday, 97 on Wednesday and 98 by Thursday.

Dry spell at 161 days

The record dry spell at McCarran International Airport is in its 161st day without rain.

“I don’t see anything (rain) in the near future,” Berc said. “We will be looking at 166 to 168 days soon and possibly a lot more,” Berc said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
A pedestrian is bathed in blue light from a lighted sign above as he walks in the rain about th ...
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
By / RJ

As of Thursday, Las Vegas tied its longest streak of no measurable rain — 150 days — at McCarran International Airport. The record, first set in 1959, is likely to be broken Friday, the National Weather Service said.